Superhero lovers assemble in the Electric City for Scranton Comic Con

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison gives us a preview of the event downtown this weekend.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Comic books and illustrations fill the tables inside the Hilton Conference Center in downtown Scranton. Scranton Comic Con draws comic and superhero fans of all ages.

Evan Kane and Blaise Jordan were excited to check it out this year.

"I like buying a bunch of figures and some comic books. I'm a bit of a collector. I like seeing the costumes and then all like the games and stuff."

Organizers say this is the largest Scranton Comic Con to date. Along with vendors selling comics and memorabilia, there are about 50 writers and illustrators, including Chris Ring from Montoursville. Ring spent nearly 30 years in the business writing and illustrating comics, including his new book "Seamus the Famous."

"Meeting first-timer people who say like, 'This is my first comic con,' and they have no expectations, and they're blown away by it. So that's always a lot of fun."

Those attending Scranton Comic Con this weekend say they've been to some of the bigger ones, but they're always surprised at what they can find here.

Dan Jimmerson is a big fan of Superman and found something to add to his collection.

"It's the 30th-anniversary edition of 'The Death of Superman,' and it's actually from our local comic shop, Comics on the Green," Jimmerson said.

"The medium and smaller-size shows are where you get to meet your creators, the writers, and the artists, and you don't have to fight crowds," Joe Figured said.

Brian Lee from Bushkill tries to attend as many events as he can to promote his work and build new connections with other writers and artists.

"I plan on speaking with a few other artists. Maybe we can get some trades going on, maybe work on future projects together," Lee said.