Superfan prepares for 26th Super Bowl

Each piece of Larry Spegar's Super Bowl collection is tied to a memory that he got to experience in person for more than two decades.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For many people, a trip to the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Say that to Larry Spegar, and he'll say he's on route to have 26 of them.

"Now, this year, 2023, with Super Bowl 57, will be 26 years in a row. I started in 1998 and I remember it very well," said Larry Spegar.

Spegar's office is covered with just some of his ever-growing collection. Each piece tied to a memory.

"This one, I have a very vivid memory of being at the stadium and the colts were actually winning and they were the favorite in the game, the colts were ahead and then the saints started battling back," explained Spegar.

Before he was watching Super Bowls in person, Spegar's love for the game began at home.

"Mom would be preparing the meal, and then everybody, everybody in the neighborhood, was inside for super bowl Sunday as I said, one of my favorite days of the year that where the love of Super Bowl Sunday started," said Spegar.

Spegar does not have a favorite team as he heading into this upcoming Super Bowl. However, he's leaning toward the hometown favorite.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic game, but something deep down tells me this is going to be the year of the eagle," said Spegar.

While it's still a little early to call a winner for Super Bowl 57, a safer bet would be on Spegar seeing the Lombardi Trophy raised for many years to come.

"My ultimate goal, hopefully, would be to get to fifty, if we could do fifty consecutive Super Bowls, that would be awesome," added Spegar.

Spegar leaves Friday morning for Arizona. He will be joining an estimated 73,000 people inside State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl 57. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m.