Sunday mass obligation for Catholics return

Diocese in our area say churchgoers should once again worship in person.

Sunday mass obligation was reinstated on Sunday for Catholics across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The Diocese of Scranton and all diocese in our area say churchgoers should once again worship in person.

Service at St. Eulalia's in Roaring Brook Township was held outdoors on Sunday morning.

Church officials encourage the faithful to wear masks when attending indoor services, following the latest CDC recommendations.

"The obligation to attend mass remains with us, but we hope that ultimately that obligation is geared toward our own personal relationship with God," said Father Jeffrey Tudgay of St. Eulalia Parish.