SCRANTON, Pa. — Wednesday was a perfect night to ring in summer in Scranton.
Saint Joseph's Center hosted its summer solstice celebration at McDade Park.
A bike ride helped raise money for the Saint Joseph's Center summer festival.
"Well, I think the families are happy to have something so accessible, so close to their homes. And we've been able to bring some of our residents from Saint Joe's here also to enjoy this beautiful park. We have a number of residents who enjoy riding adaptive bikes so they're able to do that safely and easily here along with their staff," says the president of St. Joseph's Center, Sister Mary Alice Jacquinot.
Wednesday's family fun night at McDade Park was complete with a DJ and an ice cream truck.