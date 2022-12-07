Summer reading in Luzerne County

United Way of Wyoming Valley is celebrating National Summer Learning Week this week and invited one of Newswatch 16's very own to participate.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This week is national summer learning week; dedicated to making sure kids don't fall behind over the summer.

On Tuesday, Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub read Summer Days and Nights to children at the South Wilkes-Barre Child Development Center in Hanover Township.

Organizers say these events help kids return to school in the fall ready to succeed.

"So I'll say that it's really important that especially young children continue to read throughout the summer minds, get those key vocabulary skills in and listening skills so they're ready when they returned to the classroom in the fall," said Jennifer Deemer, Vice President of Community Impact.

More than 20 volunteer readers are expected to read to more than 300 kids this week at the center in Luzerne County.