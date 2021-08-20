Summer festival held in Dunmore

The summer festival continues on Saturday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — People were able to get a taste of summer in a part of Lackawanna County.

The Sherwood Park Summer Festival brought those in Dunmore together for the evening.

The menu consisted of everyone's fair favorites - potato pancakes.

There was also live entertainment, pony rides, and a petting zoo.

Organizers are glad to have the Buck town tradition back, especially considering it's the Sherwood Youth Association's biggest fundraiser of the year.

"We're more than happy to have it back this year. People seem really happy to be out, and we're hoping for a good weekend and many more years to come," said Matthew Fedor, Sherwood Youth Association president.