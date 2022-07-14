Summer Fest at Lakeland Orchard & Cidery

Whether you go for the lumberjacks or the live music, there's no shortage of things to do at a new event in Lackawanna County.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Things are heating up this summer at Lakeland Orchard & Cidery with a brand new event just for the month of July.

"We're between growing seasons right now. We finished strawberries a couple of weeks ago, and our veg and flowers won't come on until about the end of July, so we had this in-between time period here. So we knew we needed to add an event," Jeff Roba said.

"Summer Fest" it is, the Roba family said.

"There's three unique aspects to Summer Fest this year. We brought in outside lumberjacks to come perform on the weekends, every Saturday and Sunday at 12, 2, and 4. We also brought in outside wineries and breweries to serve beer and wine on Saturdays and Sundays. And the third is right here - blueberry treats," he said.

"Everything from donuts, all the way to slushies, and ice cream," Jennifer Roba said.

Last weekend was the first go-around for Summer Fest. There are only two more chances.

"Everyone seems to love it so far. Hopefully we'll be very busy this weekend. I know lots of people are coming. Everybody was excited about the lumberjacks!" Jennifer said.

Although the lumberjacks will leave at the end of the month, there will still be plenty to do here throughout the summer and into the fall.

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery itself is relatively new. It was formerly Roba Family Orchard. The owners renamed and revamped the place in 2019 while expanding the cider garden, adding live music, and the highly popular ax throwing.

"Summers have been good. We've slowly been extending our season through the summer and into the spring. And all of our new events have been going well. Every year there's a little more attendance. So yeah, we're happy to see it doing well," Roba said.

Summer Fest runs through July 24. You can buy tickets online here or in person.