Suicide awareness benefit in Scranton

The benefit was held at a VFW along Rockwell Avenue in the city Sunday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — September is suicide awareness month, and one organization held an event in Scranton to help spread the word.

The Gino LaRusso Foundation for Suicide Awareness held a benefit at the VFW on Rockwell Avenue.

The foundation was founded in 2019 after Katrina LaRusso lost her brother Gino to suicide.

Their mission is to get mental health education in schools.

Organizers of the benefit also wanted to spread the word about an outreach team for suicide survivors.

"It's affecting everybody. It doesn't discriminate. We're seeing the counts go up higher and higher, especially with our youth. And my brother wanted to end bullying and get mental health awareness in schools. So that's why getting it in schools is so important," said Katrina LaRusso, Gino LaRusso Foundation for Suicide Awareness.

All proceeds raised are going to the Mid Valley Elementary School.

The money will be used to creat e common corners in classrooms for kids to go to if they are feeling anxious, or depressed.