Submerged truck may be connected to 2007 burglary

The truck was pulled out of Lackawanna Lake on Sunday, 12 years later.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A fisherman's discovery over the weekend caused a break in a 12-year-old burglary case in Lackawanna County.

A box truck may not have been what a fisherman at Lackawanna State Park near Clarks Summit expected to find Saturday but, it jogged the memory of a police chief in the county.

The truck at the bottom of Lackawanna Lake was reported stolen in October of 2007 and was thought to have been used in a burglary in Scott Township on the same night.

Scott Township officers got a look inside the muddy truck a day after it was pulled out of the water.

"The truck's full of mud, it's full from the floor all the way up to the seat where you would sit down. I don't believe we would get much, if any, evidence out of it," said Chief Jared Ganz.

Ganz said the truck was reported stolen by electrical contractors Leber & Bonham in Scott Township. It was likely used to swipe an ATM from an Exxon Station just off the Interstate 81 Scott exit.

Officers found that ATM back in 2007 on the banks of Lackawanna Lake.

"The resurfacing of the vehicle does shed light back on an old case here, a 12-13-year-old case, that may generate some tips from back then," Chief Ganz added.

Police said the sunk truck makes that burglary a little less cold and makes them think the crooks are likely local.

"Most of our crimes that come off the interstate are quick smash and grabs that go right back onto the interstate. So, for them to not access any type of interstate and go out more remotely toward the state park area would give you and inclination that you are looking for someone more localized," Ganz said.