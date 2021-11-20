"Stuff the Caboose" event held in Steamtown to restock food pantry

SCRANTON, Pa. — On Saturday night, Steamtown National Historic Site hosted an outdoor "Stuff the Caboose" event to help restock a local food pantry.
The public was asked to bring non-perishable food items to the Steamtown NHS to benefit the United Neighborhood Centers food pantry.
Organizers say it's all about spreading a little holiday cheer.
"Pantries, shelters, they are hurting more than ever. The pandemic has put a halt on a lot of operations, especially here at Steamtown. We really want to be able to spread some holiday cheer, encourage our community to restock the pantry as much as they can, and get out and have a little fun while doing it," said Megan Stevens, the Public Information Officer for the Steamtown National Historic Site.
In exchange for their contributions, people could stick around and enjoy free forms of various entertainment, including live music, mascots, and photo opportunities with the former Nay Aug Park Miniature Train.
The event took place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.