Studying hard in Scranton

Free peer tutoring is available for middle and high school students.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A free peer tutoring event was held Sunday at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Students are assigned a tutor to meet each of their needs and they work with them on a study strategy.

The Study Hard Project is spearheaded by Wyoming Seminary student Ava Hazzouri.

"I feel like they just receive the information so much better, and they get the information so much more. Not even them but also the tutor who's actually tutoring them," Hazzouri explained.