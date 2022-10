Students were evacuated around 1 p.m. Monday after officials received a threat.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A school in Lackawanna County was evacuated Monday afternoon after officials received a threat.

Students at Old Forge High School were evacuated around 1 p.m.

Police searched the school and say nothing was found.

Students at Old Forge High School were able to return to the classroom after about an hour.

The threat is under investigation in Lackawanna County.