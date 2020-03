Students at Marywood University got the chance to collect items from their dorm rooms in Lackawanna County on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students at Marywood University got the chance to collect items from their dorm rooms in Lackawanna County on Sunday.

Marywood is one of many schools across our area that is moving to an online learning format in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Students picked up learning materials such as textbooks and other essentials they need to do their work from home.