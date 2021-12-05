Students in Scranton get COVID vaccines

The vaccination clinic included children aged 12 and up.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There was a smile under Olivia Lidle's mask as she received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at Scranton High School.

"It's like a step closer to like normal life and how it was before COVID," said Olivia, a student at the high school.

Lidle is 15-years-old and up until today, she wasn't allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

But now, thanks to the green light from the CDC, all children ages 12 and up can now get the Pfizer vaccine.

Andrea Lidle, Olivia's mom, is relieved.

"We are hesitant to get out in public and to do, you know have get-togethers and be around others and to have normal life experiences because one person in your family isn't vaccinated. And so I'm, just thrilled that she's vaccinated," she said.

Olivia is just one of the students who is 15 and under who received their first dose at the vaccination clinic.

Hometown Health Care of NEPA is working with the Scranton School District to administer shots to students, families, and the general public.

"For community health, it's a big step, because obviously the more people we can get vaccinated you know the closer we are to herd immunity, the better off the population is as a whole. So I think that's a really big deal," said Kellen Kraky, from Hometown Health Care of NEPA.

More than 200 appointments were scheduled for the clinic, with the ability to vaccinate 500.

Many of those who showed up were students in the district.

Some say they were hesitant about getting the vaccine.

"After first I was like oh I'm kinda scared well you know a thing yet and then I heard more and more people were getting and I was like okay maybe I'll get it, like why not just to have it," said Kailyn Bernotky, a student at Scranton High School.

"Cause like I was just scared of what it could do, cause a lot of people to get like sick and stuff, I don't trust it but," said Kevin Lewis, a student at West Scranton High School.

Unlike those students, parents say were not hesitant.

"I wasn't concerned," Andrea Lidle said. "I trust the science and I'm just happy that she has the opportunity to have it."