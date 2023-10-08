x
Lackawanna County

Students hold car show for a cause

Student organizations organized the car show on Sunday to raise money for St. Joseph's Center.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was something new this year at Alumni and Family Weekend at Marywood University in Lackawanna County. 

Four student-led organizations hosted the university’s first Cruisin' for a Cause Car Show on Sunday.

The show featured the Hi-Lite Car Club of Dallas and cars from all over the area.

Plus, the event was held for a good cause. All donations from the event benefited St. Joseph's Center in Scranton. 

“I wanted to make a good event that really impacts the whole community,” said Michael Romano, Marywood University student. “I wanted to help those in need and with Marywood's pro-life club we wanted to show that all life is appreciated, and we need to help them out.” 

The car show at Marywood University raised $700 for St. Joseph's Center.

