Students get their hands dirty for Earth Day

All 700 students at the Dunmore Elementary Center took part and were able to take home what they planted.

DUNMORE, Pa. — With shovels in hand, students from Dunmore Elementary Center dug into some Earth Day fun.

Students filled up their pots with dirt and planted a variety of veggie and herb seeds.

School officials say celebrating Earth Day is an opportunity to teach kids about our planet.

"I think just starting to understand that they can grow their own vegetables and flowers is a wonderful way to start that we can use our earth," said Renne Izeei, Dunmore Elementary's school nurse. "They'll really understand that the earth is really important to us."

Socially distant planting stations were set up, and each student was able to take home what they planted.

Part of the Earth Day celebration is to also replant vegetables and herbs at the school garden.

"They're going to grow their own plants at home, and they're going to watch ours, and hopefully, they will grow theirs the same way," Izeei said.

Kindergarten students Jake Shields and Grace Dempsey had fun planting their veggies and herbs.

When we asked them what they liked, Jake said, "Because you get to dip your hands in the dirt."

Grace said," You can eat stuff when it grows."

The school and Jerry's for All Seasons provided planting supplies.