Students, families adjust after school closure

Students are attending classes at John Adams Elementary and Neil Armstrong Elementary after asbestos was found in Robert Morris Elementary.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Parents waited outside of Robert Morris Elementary School for their kids to get off the bus from other schools.

This was the second day that students were picked up and dropped up from their now-former elementary school.

Earlier this week, the Scranton School District decided to close Robert Morris for safety precautions after asbestos was found in the ceiling.

Parents we spoke with say this part of the new arrangements hasn't been too bad.

"It's a little different because grandma also helps out picking up and dropping off. It's more time constraining, I would say," said Franklin Liranzo.

"It saves a lot of gas," added Ameer Marrow.

Kindergarten, first grade, and life skills students are finishing out the school year in their own classrooms at John Adams Elementary.

Second, third, and fourth graders are at Neil Armstrong Elementary.

Third grader Charlotte Boyce doesn't mind the changes but says there's only one problem finishing out the year in a different school.

"I can get lost pretty easily, though," she said.

The air quality tests came back OK, but out of an abundance of caution, district officials decided it was best to relocate students for the rest of the year, and there were mixed feelings from parents about it.

"I don't entirely like having my kid so far away because I don't drive, but it's better than trying to work in a school that has asbestos in one section of it," said Simone Pertuit, parent.

"How are they going to find all of these things after basically all year? I think it's OK for now," added Mirella Cruz, grandparent.

"I'm happy that they're taking alternatives, but my opinion is we could probably save a whole lot of money on resources and just have the kids finish the year at home with their computers," said Liranzo.

The last day of school for Scranton students is June 16.