Students dance their way to certification

Instructors held a drive-by celebration for the graduates of Linn McDonald School of Dance.

SCRANTON, Pa. — All graduations look a little different this year, even for dance students.

Dancers received certificates from the Linn McDonald School of Dance.

All the dance students completed the year by doing virtual lessons on Zoom.

So instructors held a drive-by celebration in the parking lot of St. Paul's School in Green Ridge to mark the occasion.

"It makes me happy because we got to see everybody in person and we got certificates that means we finished off and stuff so that's good," said Keira Lalli.