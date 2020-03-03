Students could return to Northeast in less than a month if board moves forward

The environmental firm said they could return less than a month after they were displaced due to asbestos concerns.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Parents and students packed a Scranton School Board meeting Monday night hoping to get updates about the asbestos contamination at their school.

Northeast Intermediate has been closed since the end of January.

The good news? Students could be returning to school sooner than thought.

“All things being equal, how soon can we get these children back into Northeast?” asked school board member James Malloy.

“I would think a couple weeks,” answered Rocco DiPietro with Cocciardi and Associates.

That was the answer from Cocciardi, the environmental firm overseeing the asbestos testing and removal at Northeast Intermediate.

If the board moves forward now on the firm's recommendations, students could be returning in less than a month after being displaced at the end of January.

“Airborne asbestos?” said DiPietro when asked by the board what those tests found. “We have clear air samples, all of the air samples that we`ve done to date or that we`ve seen are clear,” DiPietro responded as the room exploded with applause.

The firm provided that to the board at its meeting, saying the main concern now was cleaning out the building`s ventilation system.

The firm determined there are three separate ventilation systems at Northeast.

One in the newer section built in 1931.

One in the auditorium and one in the older section built in 1906.

The firm`s recommendation was to fix the vents in the newer section which are in the best shape of the three, which could take two to three weeks and cost $40,000 to $50,000.

The vents in the older section would be shut off until the district can fix those over the summer.

“if you were to abate the new side, spend a couple, spent whatever it was, 40, or 50,000 to get the new side operational, then mothball the ventilation system on the old side,” said DiPietro.

The firm also found that items left behind at Northeast in January, such as books, clothing, were safe to be returned to students.