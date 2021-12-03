Students celebrate 'Pi Day' in Lackawanna County

Students were able to smash pies in their teachers faces.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County had the opportunity to throw a pie in their teacher's face.

Kids at Riverside Elementary East in Moosic bought tickets to pie their math teacher, using points earned for good behavior.

Five students with the most tickets were given a whipped cream pie to smash in their math teacher's face.

The event coincides with "Pi Day," which is March 14.

Pi is the symbol in mathematics to represent the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

"As a math teacher for them to finally realize of what Pi is, and is actually not just to throw a pie it was kind of fun, and they learned a little bit and had fun too," said third-grade teacher Jessica Whetstone.