Student loan repayments begin after more than three-year pause

After more than a three-year pause, millions of Americans will begin paying back their federal student loans, significantly impacting borrowers' daily lives.

SCRANTON, Pa. — "Considering I want to go to medical school, I'm hoping that my loans can eventually be forgiven if I do a year of volunteer work. Hopefully, something like that could be beneficial toward my loans," said Alexia Tsiolas, a University of Scranton student.

Alexia Tsiolas, a student at the University of Scranton, is one of the more than 40 million student loan borrowers across the U.S. who are now dealing with how to pay back their student loans.

After a three-year pause that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, Federal student loan borrowers started making payments again this month.

Nicole Marzzacco of Dunmore says it's already affecting many of her friends, "My one friend who do you know she's gonna have to start paying is trying to revamp her hall plan because she's been living on her own, and now she's trying to look into if she needs a roommate. Some have considered applying for food stamps."

"When you do not have to pay loans for three years, and you were suddenly hit with it, no matter what type of planning you had in mind, it's not an easy task to get adjusted to that," said Professor Satyajit Ghosh, University of Scranton.

University of Scranton Economics Professor Satyajit Ghosh says most people trying to pay back loans will need to make some kind of financial adjustment, ultimately affecting the greater economy.

He says there will be less spending at places like car dealerships, and more people may be maxing out credit cards or emptying their savings to get by.

"Still, the economy is kind of cooling down, and as it is cooling down, you'll see the economy will be struggling a bit, at least in the fourth quarter," said Professor Ghosh.

A new reality students like Marzzacco are feeling now more than ever, "35 to 40% of my first paycheck is going to be to try to make those loans to not get hammered with interest."

For more on how to start paying your federal loans and the options available to help, visit the Department of Education website by clicking here.