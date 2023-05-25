Student-athletes head to track and field championships

West Scranton High School's track and field team left for the state championship finals in Shippensburg on Thursday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — They're shipping off to Shippensburg.

Cheers and a marching band were on hand as West Scranton High School's track and field team left for the state championship finals.

Everyone came out to cheer on the athletes Thursday morning before classes started.

The team is making the trek down to Shippensburg University.

We talked to one girl who is beaming with pride for her brother, who is a junior on the team.

"It's amazing," Cailyn Manley said. "I've been proud of him since day one that he started, and it's just amazing to see how far he's come."

The PIAA track and field competition will take place this weekend in southern Pennsylvania. Athletes from districts all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania will compete.