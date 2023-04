Johnson College was locked down briefly after reports of someone with a weapon near the school in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A student at Johnson College of Technology is behind bars after allegedly bringing a weapon to campus.

Scranton police say they were called to the campus along North Main Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

It's not clear what kind of weapon the student had or how officials found out about it.

Officials at Johnson College say there is no threat to the public and that classes will resume as normal.

UPDATE: As of 2:58pm - The lockdown is over. There is no threat to the campus community. Normal activities will resume.... Posted by Johnson College on Wednesday, April 26, 2023