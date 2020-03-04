Stuck at home, many turn to home improvement

Business boom at hardware and home improvement stores

DALTON, Pa. — Customers are no longer allowed inside Dalton Do It Center in Lackawanna County, but the place is busy.

People wait outside while workers inside get what they need and ring up the purchases in an effort to keep coronavirus from spreading.

"It's chaotic almost. We've been really busy because people have been off," said owner Scott LaCoe.

In Sherwin Williams in Clarks Summit, managers said business has been steady.

With so many stuck at home, many have turned their focus to home improvement projects like building, refinishing, painting, and more.

"I thought more people would heed the warnings and kind of just stay home and pick up only what they need, but I think people are picking up stuff mainly because they're bored mainly, just looking for projects to do at home," said LaCoe.

Sprucing up your place may be a good thing, but people crowding businesses is not; that is why hardware and home improvement stores have started curbside pickup and polices where you have to stay outside.

"In my opinion, if I didn't have to be here, I wouldn't be. Just because of what's going on. And that's why I'm so surprised we've seen so many people out here."