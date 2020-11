More than 10,000 homes and businesses remain without power.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A toppled tree, that landed on power lines along Gravel Pond Road, is a common scene across Northeast Pennsylvania after wicked winds ripped through the area.

More than 150 homes and businesses in Clarks Summit are without power and many customers are in the same predicament.

Luzerne, Monroe, Columbia, Schuylkill, and Lackawanna are among the hardest-hit counties.

Each is reporting more than 1,000 homes and businesses in the dark.

Developing story, check back for updates.