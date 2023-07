Trees came down, and parts of the facility were damaged by thunderstorms overnight.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Wild weather overnight caused some damage in parts of our area.

In Lackawanna County, thunderstorms took trees down at the baseball and softball fields in Old Forge.

The fence was damaged at the boys' baseball field, and the bleachers were flipped at the girls' softball field.