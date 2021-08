One of the break-ins happened at Reina's Place along Business Route 6 in Eynon.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating break-ins and thefts of ATMs in Lackawanna County overnight.

According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, workers arrived this morning to find the ATM gone.

Walked in this morning to find out that our ATM was stolen. Cops already took the report, and they are checking our... Posted by Reina's Place on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Police tell us an ATM was also swiped from Eagle Billiards in Dickson City.