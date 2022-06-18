Strawberry picking at Pallman Farms

Pallman Farms in Clarks Summit is officially open and ready for strawberry picking.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Many guests were out in the fields Saturday with their families and friends.

Picking fresh strawberries at Pallman Farms is an annual tradition for many, but for others, it's their first time.

"Very busy out there, very, very busy. Everybody is out there picking just having a good time. Everybody seems to be having a lot of fun. That's what we need. This is my granddaughter, it's her first trip down here," said Jackie Gallagher, Ransom.

"We had a good time last week. By the time we're done hopefully he's covered in a lot of red juice," said Chad Walling, Washington D.C.

Pallman Farms is open weekdays and weekends starting at 8 a.m.

To learn more about Pallman Farms, head to their website by clicking here.