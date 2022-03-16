'Strands for Trans' providing safe space for beauty, inclusivity

A salon in Lackawanna County is joining the movement to break the transgender stigma one strand at a time.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Nichole Londo loves working with her clients at Salon Joy near Gouldsboro. Being inclusive is important to her, especially within the LGBTQ community.

She came across Strands for Trans, a movement to help people in the transgender community find a salon or barbershop that makes them feel comfortable. Now, Salon Joy proudly displays a white, blue, and pink barbershop sticker to show its support.

"I came across the article. I'm like, Salon Joy is already a salon for everyone. This would be a great partnership and to spread awareness, so we signed up for it," Londo said.

Haircuts are historically gendered: Salons for women and barbershops for men. This can leave the trans community feeling uncomfortable, unwelcome, and unsure.

Londo says getting your hair done is meant to make people feel good about themselves. She doesn't believe judging someone by the gender they identify as is a good enough reason to deny a client a seat in her chair.

"To give somebody peace of mind when they come to the salon. It makes them feel like, 'Hey, I'm here, I'm accepted as who I am.' And as a stylist, it's my job to make them feel beautiful," Londo said.

When you're in the chair, it's about your hair and not your gender and Nicole hopes more salons and barbershops join in on this movement.

"You're really just spreading awareness that you have a safe environment for all people, especially those seeking for that, especially transgenders, the LGBTQ community, so it's exciting. You just register your salon and just spread the word that you know salons are all-inclusive."

If you're looking for a location near you or want to register your salon or barbershop, visit the Strands for Trans website here.