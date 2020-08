Tuesday's strong winds brought down trees in Scranton and in Newton Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, strong winds brought down trees.

A tree hit two utility poles along Laurel Hill Road in Newton Township taking out power and phone lines.

Newswatch 16 found crews making repairs.

According to PP&L, power has been restored to that part of Lackawanna County.

In Scranton, a tree fell near a home along Price Street.

The tree landed on a phone line Tuesday morning.