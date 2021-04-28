Storm rips through Lackawanna and surrounding counties

Routes 6 & 11 have lanes shut down and homes and businesses do not have power in the area.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A powerful storm ripped through Lackawanna County, causing damage and knocking out power.

There are over 7,000 PPL homes and businesses without power in Lackawanna County, about 500 in Wayne, and nearly 1,500 in Wyoming County.

Routes 6 and 11, near Dalton, are shut down after a tree fell onto the roadway.

In South Abington Township, lightning struck a utility pole near Joseph Chermak Auto Sales.

A tree fell down in front of a house in Clarks Summit.

Crews in Simpson were busy with multiple calls coming in at the same time with reports of a lightning strike hitting trees and a power line. The power line snapped from the force of the bolt sending the line flying around nearly striking a house on Reservoir Street and causing a tree to catch on fire between Reservoir Street and Morse Ave, but that fire was quickly extinguished. Power was out across town. No major damage to homes reported.

There is a tree across Route 107 in Clinton Township near Factoryville. Crews are waiting for PPL to shut off the power so they can clear the road.

The awning of Aaron's, in Green Ridge Plaza, fell off of the store due to the storm.