Stores dealing with hoarders as coronavirus concerns continue

As items such as cleaning wipes and toilet paper fly off the shelves, retailers are struggling to keep up.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Since COVID-19 first showed up in the U.S., people have been rushing to the stores to stock up on supplies in the event that they are told to stay home.

We spoke to managers at several stores in Lackawanna County, both local and big-box retailers. All of them said they're struggling to keep up and want people to think before they buy.

Empty shelves where hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and toilet paper used to be -- it's beginning to be a familiar scene in stores across the country as suppliers struggle to keep up with demand from concerned citizens preparing for the worst.

"I've noticed that there's no hand sanitizer, no alcohol, they're running out of toilet paper. It's just getting a little bit out of hand," Nick Luongo said.

"They can't even stay on the shelf. I mean, we unload our trucks and it gets wiped out immediately," said Linda Seliga, a manager at Gerrity's.

At Gerrity's in Scranton, store managers from all three locations had the same message: stop stockpiling.

"Because other people who want it and need it, they get frustrated."

And it's not just cleaning supplies. the Store manager says grocery sales skyrocketed last week. While he appreciates the business, he hopes the panic dies down.

Some stores, such as Sam's Club, Lowe's, and Wegmans, are limiting the number of items customers can buy at one time.

At Gleco Paint, which has locations in Scranton and Mount Pocono, management had to take face masks off the Shelves. people were buying them in bulk to prevent themselves from getting the coronavirus, but the store sells them to keep people safe during paint-related jobs.

"Asbestos, lead, dust, all things of that nature, and we could stop that and keep that out of their lungs. I think that would be a better benefit than somebody that's buying them that it might or might not work for (coronavirus)," said Frank Perkoski, Gleco Paint.

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending that people who are at higher risk -- senior citizens and those with serious medical conditions -- prepare to stay at home for an extended period of time, by getting extra necessary medications ahead of time, and stocking up on household supplies. But this does not apply to the average person.

"It's like before a storm, everybody stocks up on stuff they know they're not going to need," Luongo said.

"There's no reason for it, I don't think. You get sick, you get sick. You get better, usually," Gary Albrecht said.

A Geisinger spokesperson said, "While the overall risk for COVID-19 in the United States remains low, preparedness with medications to help alleviate symptoms and liquids to combat dehydration, to the extent that would normally take place during this time of year with the flu and other viruses, is general good practice for the average person. Cleaning frequently touched surfaces, like doorknobs, phones, and keyboards, is also good practice, but excessive stockpiling and cleaning is not recommended."