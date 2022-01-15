Stocking up on the essentials before the snowfall

Shoppers at Gerrity's along North Keyser Avenue in Scranton were found preparing for the winter storm ahead.

SCRANTON, Pa. — You can always count on a busy grocery store the day before a winter storm.

Newswatch 16 found a packed parking lot at Gerrity's along North Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

Shoppers we spoke to say they planned on stocking up especially since Monday is a holiday.

They grabbed all the essentials for a long weekend at home.

"We are just stocking up a little bit we'll probably go out tomorrow, get the whole order, you know, stocking up, get some beers and gin. You know," said Johnathon Cincave of Scranton.

"I don't drive in the snow and the cold so I don't have to come out from now until after the storm," said Ruth Reim of Scranton.

The staff at Gerrity's is prepared for another busy day on Sunday in Scranton.