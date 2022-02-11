Stocking up in Scranton for the big game

Grocery stores in our area are busy with people looking to score some game-day snacks.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Whether it's a savory game day platter or festive sweet treats there's no shortage of options for Super Bowl Sunday at Gerrity's on Meadow Avenue in Scranton.

"Chips, pizza, sodas, stuff like that. We got some cupcakes," said Paul Siguenza, Scranton.

People shopping at Gerrity's are happy to be able to gather with people again for the Super Bowl.

Kate Pagano is a student at the University of Scranton. She's planning a party.

"We are going to hang out at our house with a bunch of our friends and cook some appetizers and just hang out," said Kate Pagano, Scranton.

People picking up groceries ahead of the big game tell us they are pleasantly surprised to see all the shelves stocked. Especially since the supply chain has been a big issue this year.

"I am very surprised actually with the shortages and everything going on," said Pagano.

Some shoppers are going big with special orders of chicken wings, hoagie platters, and pizzas ready to be popped in the oven.

Emma Fitzpatrick also goes to the University of Scranton. She has a few items she needs to pick up.

"Buffalo chicken dip, wings, chips, the normal stuff," said Emma Fitzpatrick, Scranton.

Workers at Gerrity's tell us Super Bowl weekend is usually one of their busiest times of the year, but it's going to be even busier this time around with the big game falling one day before Valentine's Day.