Stocking up for New Year's in Lackawanna County

Shoppers stocked up on Sunday for the upcoming holiday.

Grocery stores saw some traffic on Sunday afternoon.

Shoppers at Gerrity's near Scranton on Keyser Avenue say they ran out of basic items over the Christmas holiday and had to go out for more.

The manager at this Gerrity's location says he only expects the crowds to get bigger as the week goes on.

Because of the governor's restrictions on indoor dining and indoor entertainment, people will most likely be celebrating the new year at home.