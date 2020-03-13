Still planning to party in Scranton

Parade Day is typically the biggest weekend of the year in the city of Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Events have been canceled or postponed left and right due to COVID-19 concerns, and that includes the annual St. Patrick's Parade in the city of Scranton.

There are typically thousands of visitors pouring into the city the night before parade day. With the parade postponed, the crowds will be significantly smaller on Saturday and officials here are hoping that helps keep the coronavirus out of Lackawanna County.

With COVID-19 concerns causing the annual St. Patrick's Parade to be postponed, this year will certainly be different.

But the coronavirus can't change the calendar. It's still a holiday weekend, and people are going to treat it like one.

"People are still going to come out this weekend because of tradition, and we have to be prepared for that, and we are," said Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano

As people decide whether to heed the warnings from the state to avoid large gatherings, the message from the mayor, the chief of police, and medical professionals is to think not just about yourself, but about others, too.

"The spread of this virus isn't just, it's not just about how we individually feel. It's about the virus being, all of us being a conduit, potentially, for the virus to others, to people that are vulnerable people with chronic health conditions, people who are older," said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti. "We're talking about these large gatherings, whether it be in bars or other facilities. Over the next few days or next weeks and maybe even months, the cost of that is certainly going to outweigh greatly any benefit or short term benefit of maybe upholding a tradition, or going out and having a few hours of fun."

"Each one of us represents, not just ourselves as we walk through crowds, but everybody we touch and everybody they've touched," said Dr. Patrick Conaboy, Commonwealth Health chief medical officer.

Businesses in the city count on parade day for the huge profits it brings in every year. Ones we talked to aren't too concerned. At Andy Gavin's Eatery and pub, the owner thinks it might be even busier this year.

Parade or no parade, the party is still on. The bands will still be playing, the beer will still be flowing, and they're hoping that means big bucks, just like any other year.

"I think people are just going to come out because they aren't really that worried about it and fortunately for me, I'm an Irish bar. They like to drink a little bit!" said owner Don Surace.

Since there is no parade, there will be no road closures or parking restrictions.