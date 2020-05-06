Still pickin' but strawberry season will be different

Picking the fruit is a sweet annual tradition for many, but because of health concerns, this year brings changes.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The strawberry fields in Lackawanna County are nearly ready for people to visit.

Picking the fruit is a sweet annual tradition for many, but this year brings changes. The health crisis means the picking season will look different from ever before.

At LaCoe's Berry Nice Farm in Newton Township, the owners said people will have to wear masks. Soap and water will be available for them, and they will have to stay further apart while they pick berries in the fields.

"We will use flags in the field to designate 6 feet areas. In the past, we have not asked the people to stay in any one area. However, this year we will ask them to stay put," said Regina LaCoe.

There will be changes at nearby Pallman Farms, too.

The farmers there said, like the LaCoe's, getting folks into the fields to pick was important to them.

"When this all came to surface in march, we obviously started thinking about it then, our business is solely on u pick, which means if the people aren't coming out, we're not harvesting our crop," said Craig Pallman of Pallman Farms.

This season will not just be unusual because of the pandemic. Farmers said it is late, and there are fewer berries because of the unusual frost and snow last month.

"We had two inches of snow the one morning here, and it was down to 25, and we had three mornings here where it was down to 25. So we had a lot of damage here," said Dick LaCoe.

Despite the challenges and changes, the farmers said they're excited for folks to get out there and get pickin'.