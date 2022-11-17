x
Lackawanna County

Steamtown, trolley museum shut down by heating problems

Problems with heating systems have shuttered parts of the national historic site and the county-run museum.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton are closed because of mechanical problems with heating systems.

The Steamtown visitor center, theater, history museum, and technology museum will be closed while repairs are made.

Lackawanna County officials say The Electric City Trolley Museum is closed. Heating at that county museum is provided to the facility by the National Park Service, which operates Steamtown.

The Steamtown roundhouse, railyard, and grounds remain open, and planned holiday events will continue.

National Park Service officials said they hope to have repairs complete before Thanksgiving.

Pedestrian hit and killed in Lackawanna County

