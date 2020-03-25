Staying healthy while stuck at home

Some tips from a personal trainer and dietician on how to remain in good health

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — If you're stuck at home, staying healthy and active can be a challenge. But some experts say, now, it's more important than ever.

Christie Estadt from Body Blueprint Personal Training company in Clarks Summit gave Newswatch 16 some tips on how to get a workout in even in the smallest of spaces with no equipment, or some improvised equipment such as using your bed to do incline pushups.

No dumbbells? No problem. Use laundry detergent.

Look through your pantry to find cans and jars that are on the heavier side.

it doesn't matter what you do, where you do it, or how long you do it for, just as long as you're moving," Estadt said. "How about every time a commercial comes on, you do 10 squats? You make yourself get up and move and then maybe you won't sit back down."

What about diet?

"Giving yourself some compassion and nourishing your body, nourishing your mind, right now is not the time for restriction. Never is the time for restriction but being home and feeling hungry and deprived, especially when we have a food accessibility concern definitely is not recommended," said Marissa Campanella, a dietician at MLC Nutrition in Scranton.

Campanella suggests sticking to your normal eating schedule as much as possible, making sure you're getting a variety of different food groups and giving yourself a break.

"It's totally fine right now to feel like you're not doing, you know, the best in terms of healthy eating because we are up against some really interesting odds, so caring for yourself in whatever way that means for you,"