Staying cool at the senior centers

You may be tired of the summer heat, but not everyone is wishing summer days away, especially at the Lackawanna County senior centers.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are only a few words to describe the summer of 2022.

"It's been very, very, very hot," Rosemary Battista said.

With several heat waves this summer, many people head to the West Side Senior Center on Jackson Street to stay cool.

"It's a great place to be on a hot day like today because it's fully air-conditioned," Paul Durdan said.

"I have air conditioning at my place but I like coming here to be with people not to be alone at home," Nancy Vinson said.

Staff at the center make sure visitors are dehydrated and get a good lunch, doing what they can to protect seniors from heat-related illness.

"I have two sons but they have their families. They work and I'd be stuck home alone, you can't do anything in this heat, so I come here and if not for this I don't know where I would be," Battista said.

People who spend their days at the center said it's more than just a place to beat the heat. It's a place that helps improve their quality of life.

"I'm one of the older seniors but I don't feel old, this is what keeps me young and going. It takes away the loneliness, you know you could be home alone, looking at four walls but I'd rather be looking at these four walls," Durdan said.

"It's very important because some people don't have families and they come out here to be with people. It's very good, excellent," Vinson said.

Whether it's crocheting, playing games, or just enjoying time with friends, these seniors aren't ready, just yet, to see their summer come to an end.

"I hate the snow," Battista said.