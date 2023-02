Police say the vandalism to the prominent statue happened sometime overnight Monday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police in Dunmore are searching for whoever vandalized a statue.

Officers say someone damaged the statue belonging to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters sometime overnight.

Investigators say the statue, which is visible from Interstate 81, is extensively damaged and will be difficult to repair.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact Dunmore Police at (570) 343-0851.