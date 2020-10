Investigators said one person pulled down the statue of Mary outside the rectory of St. Peter and Paul.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are looking for the vandal who damaged a statue at the rectory of a Catholic church.

Investigators said one person pulled down the statue of Mary outside the rectory of St. Peter and Paul in the 1300 block of West Locust Street before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The vandal was caught on camera grabbing the statue by the head and pulling it to the ground.