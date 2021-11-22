x
Lackawanna County

State police investigating gift card fraud

Troopers released images of the person they believe is forging gift cards at Gerrity's locations in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.
Credit: WNEP

DUNMORE, Pa. — State police are trying to identify someone they believe is forging supermarket gift cards.

According to troopers, the person of interest has been duplicating and spending the money on Gerrity's gift cards without the card holder's knowledge. This method has been used by the suspect at Gerrity's locations in Wyoming and Scranton.

If anyone has information on the suspect's identity, please contact state police in Dunmore at 570-963-3156 and ask for Tpr. Diehl.

Trooper released security camera images of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

Credit: Pennsylvania State Police/WNEP
Suspect image provided by state police
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police/WNEP
Image of suspect's vehicle provided by state police

