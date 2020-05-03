State police change tattoo policy

Arm ink is now approved, but it has to be covered up.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Effective immediately, all state troopers and cadets can have arm tattoos. Ink on their forearms or biceps, once banned, is now alright.

"Everybody has them anymore. I have one since 1971," laughed Ben Groves of Madison Township.

Why the change?

The head of the Pennsylvania State Police said it was because of feedback from people inside and outside the state police and a changing perception of tattoos.

Troopers will still have to cover their arm ink with long-sleeved uniforms, and no tattoos are allowed below the wrist line or above the neckline.

"Well, it's a freedom for them. I would imagine so. My personal thing is I don't like tattoos, but that's everybody's opinion. Not mine. That's up to them," said Charles Lindner of Moscow.

"I've never really had anybody in my profession have issues with my tattoos. I think it's a step in the right direction because there's a lot of people who are having more of them, so I think it's a good idea," said Aaliyah Milewski of Thornhurst.

State officials are looking for applicants now. The deadline to apply is May 15.