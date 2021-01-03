UPDATE: One taken into custody in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE:
One person was taken into custody after a standoff in Lackawanna County on Monday.
Troopers said Kevin Kellogg, 29, was wanted on a parole violation for drug possession. When troopers came to serve the warrant Monday morning, he was stepping out of his house. He ran back inside and wouldn't come out. Troopers used a bullhorn and flash-bang devices to get him out.
Kellog was taken into custody without incident.
Traffic was blocked off on Wimmers Road near the incident.