State officials: 'Prepared for coronavirus'

While some say it's only a matter of time, others say they are not worried about an outbreak.

SCRANTON, Pa. — State health officials say they're prepared for a possible coronavirus outbreak in the Keystone State.

"I think everybody is going to start getting nervous about it and worry about it but we got to get through it," said Ross Macciocco of Scranton.

There's a plan in place, according to state leaders: emergency kits are ready and federal, state and local health officials are in communication and watching Pennsylvanians who return from China.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have taken a proactive approach to prepare and carefully monitor the health and safety of Pennsylvanians that are returning from China," said Dr. Rachel Levine, the state Secretary of Health.

Some cleaning products now have labels including human coronavirus as those viruses that can be disinfected.

"I'm not really worried about it. Hopefully, nothing like that will happen around here, so," said Donny Fox of Scranton.