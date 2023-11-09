Officials offer updates on storm recovery

PennDOT, PEMA, state police, and local agencies provided details on roads and bridges damaged during the weekend storms.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT and emergency personnel held a news conference Monday morning to discuss road conditions in several counties after the weekend storms.

Officials say this was a significant precipitation event that closed nearly two dozen roads in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming Counties.

One of those roads is a section of Route 11 known as "the notch," which connects Clarks Summit and Scranton.

PennDOT is working to get the roads cleaned up and reopened.

Many roads buckled, and bridges were washed out in parts of South Abington Township and Clarks Summit after flash flooding.

PennDOT officials and state and local emergency management agencies said there were 23 roads closed in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming Counties due to flooding and damage.

Ten roads have since reopened, and six more are expected to have traffic moving through by the end of the day, including Route 11 through the notch with at least one lane in each direction.

PennDOT officials say bridge inspectors are also out assessing damage.

"What I would say is that the people of northeastern Pennsylvania are resilient and resourceful. I witnessed it yesterday as I saw people with skid-steers, brooms, and physical labor making sure that they did what they could to repair the damage that was quite significant. I thank all of the first responders, EMS, fire, police, local borough, township, and city crews for what they did," said Sec. Mike Carroll, head of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT officials expect to have all of the roads reopened by next Monday.

