Lackawanna County

Mayor Cognetti delivers State of the City address

Scranton city leaders addressed the community about the ongoing progress of the Electric City.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Electric City is coming back.

That's the word from Mayor Paige Cognetti, who delivered her State of the City address.

"If we work together as One Scranton, we can become that destination city. The city that attracts new generations brings back the kids who grew up here. We have to plan for success, and we have to work together, and perhaps most of all, we have to believe we deserve the best city possible," Cognetti said.

Cognetti is in her first full term as mayor. 

She's already overseen Scranton's emergence from distressed city status after 30 years.

