Judge approves lights at Little League facility

A judge's ruling will allow lights at a Little League complex near Clarks Summit after more than a decade-long battle.

GLENBURN, Pa. — A Little League association in Lackawanna County has battled the township's zoning board and neighbors about the lights in and out of court for years, but now, the Little League might be able to declare victory.

The Abington Little League in Lackawanna County is one step closer to giving kids a chance to play under the lights. A judge upheld the latest ruling from 2021 to allow the lights after another appeal from neighbors.

The Abington Little League complex in Glenburn Township, near Clarks Summit, isn't ready for games, but there is some excitement surrounding the fields. Since 2012, there has been an effort to put lights on these fields so roughly 500 kids in the league can play after the sun goes down.

"They're so excited to go to other Little Leagues and play under the lights, and we're the only Little League in the area that doesn't have lights," said Greg Kane, Abington Little League president.

Kane says they have been fighting in court with the township and homeowners in the area about installing lights.

First, the Glenburn Township Zoning Board denied the application.

Then, the Little League appealed that decision and won.

A group of homeowners got involved and appealed that ruling, but once again, the Little League came out on top.

"In 2019, when we first got Judge Gibbons' ruling, we thought we were done, you know, we thought, OK, that ruling, in the way the ruling read, we really thought we were in good shape there, and that there wouldn't be an appeal. So, we were excited. We were, looking to implement the lights right away at that point."

But in 2021, both sides found themselves back in court. Earlier this week, a state judge upheld the ruling to allow the lights and overturned the restriction on how long the lights can be used.

"Twofold, this was fantastic for us, one to allow the lights but then to really take off a lot of those restrictions that, to be honest, were really going to hamper us. So, this is really exciting to have the lights and not have the restrictions. And things it's going to do for our league and allow the kids just to play more baseball, I mean, that's what we're excited about."

The attorney who represents those homeowners opposed to the lights released a statement, saying:

"Reverentially, my clients respectfully disagree with the Commonwealth Court's March 7, 2023, order and opinion; they are seriously considering filing a petition for allowance of appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court."

The homeowners have 14 days from the date of the ruling to file their appeal.

Kane says the Little League still needs to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund this project before any lights are put up.