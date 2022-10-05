State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme.
The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties.
According to a release from the attorney general, the ring coordinated to purchase totaled vehicles, falsify inspection information, and submit fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. This fraud was designed to bypass requirements for reconstructed titles in states such as New Jersey and Massachusetts, or to make stolen vehicles look legitimate for resale or export.
Investigators said the garages failed to conduct enhanced inspections on totaled vehicles after they were repaired and used stock photos of similar vehicles instead of the actual vehicles.
Charges against the individuals and businesses involved include:
- forgery
- washing vehicle titles
- deceptive business practices
- tampering with public records
- false application for certificate of title
- altered, forged, or counterfeit documents
- insurance fraud
- bribery.
The defendants are as follows:
- George Frietto
- John Mulea
- Kara Cosgrove
- Angel Rios
- Peter Tayoun
- Sandra Klassner
- Alivia Auriemma
- Armando De La Paz
- Jorge Santos-Hernandez
- Pawel Bryla
- Eva Contrares
- Alvaro Rodriguez
- Luis Leyva
- Anibelkis Garcia
- Sherif Helmy.
The 13 businesses charged are as follows:
- George’s Garage in Scranton
- PA Tag & Title in Scranton
- Luci’s Auto Sales, LLC in Old Forge
- Newroad Motors in Lebanon
- Best Value Auto Outlet/Oli’s Auto Sales in Scranton
- PBJ Motors in Taylor
- ALZ Auto Sales in Mount Pocono
- Aquino Auto Mall in Lehighton
- EOS Auto Sales in Taylor
- Alliance Auto/Alliance Auto Sport, Inc. in Exeter
- Salazar Auto Sales in York
- N & G Towing, Body Shop and Sales, LLC in Dover
- Beltin Auto Sales, LLC in York.
