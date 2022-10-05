State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud

Businesses in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe County were named by the attorney general's office.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme.

The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties.

According to a release from the attorney general, the ring coordinated to purchase totaled vehicles, falsify inspection information, and submit fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. This fraud was designed to bypass requirements for reconstructed titles in states such as New Jersey and Massachusetts, or to make stolen vehicles look legitimate for resale or export.

Investigators said the garages failed to conduct enhanced inspections on totaled vehicles after they were repaired and used stock photos of similar vehicles instead of the actual vehicles.

Charges against the individuals and businesses involved include:

forgery

washing vehicle titles

deceptive business practices

tampering with public records

false application for certificate of title

altered, forged, or counterfeit documents

insurance fraud

bribery.

The defendants are as follows:

George Frietto

John Mulea

Kara Cosgrove

Angel Rios

Peter Tayoun

Sandra Klassner

Alivia Auriemma

Armando De La Paz

Jorge Santos-Hernandez

Pawel Bryla

Eva Contrares

Alvaro Rodriguez

Luis Leyva

Anibelkis Garcia

Sherif Helmy.

The 13 businesses charged are as follows:

George’s Garage in Scranton

PA Tag & Title in Scranton

Luci’s Auto Sales, LLC in Old Forge

Newroad Motors in Lebanon

Best Value Auto Outlet/Oli’s Auto Sales in Scranton

PBJ Motors in Taylor

ALZ Auto Sales in Mount Pocono

Aquino Auto Mall in Lehighton

EOS Auto Sales in Taylor

Alliance Auto/Alliance Auto Sport, Inc. in Exeter

Salazar Auto Sales in York

N & G Towing, Body Shop and Sales, LLC in Dover

Beltin Auto Sales, LLC in York.